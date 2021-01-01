Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Mix 2S vs P30 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S vs Huawei P30 Lite

Ксиаоми Ми Микс 2S
VS
Хуавей П30 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
Huawei P30 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on March 1, 2018, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (353K versus 140K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Shows 59% longer battery life (94 vs 59 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (495 against 458 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Weighs 30 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Mix 2S
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.99 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.2:9
PPI 403 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.21% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM 1168 Hz Not detected
Response time 40.7 ms 42.8 ms
Contrast 834:1 820:1
Max. Brightness
Mi Mix 2S
458 nits
P30 Lite +8%
495 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 150.8 mm (5.94 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors - Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Mix 2S
82.21%
P30 Lite +2%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali-G51
GPU clock 710 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Mix 2S +61%
504
P30 Lite
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix 2S +40%
1803
P30 Lite
1286
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Mix 2S +90%
263983
P30 Lite
138877
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Mix 2S +153%
353712
P30 Lite
140008
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10.0
OS size 11.4 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:04 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Mix 2S
10:01 hr
P30 Lite +44%
14:45 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Mix 2S
9:25 hr
P30 Lite +43%
13:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Mix 2S
16:25 hr
P30 Lite +75%
28:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 46 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 40.82 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Mix 2S
83.1 dB
P30 Lite +7%
88.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2018 March 2019
Release date April 2018 May 2019
Launch price ~ 444 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.542 W/kg 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.593 W/kg 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S. But if the display, battery life, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P30 Lite.

