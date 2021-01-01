Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on March 1, 2018, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.