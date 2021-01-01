Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S vs Mi 9
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on March 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
- Optical image stabilization
- Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9
- Shows 54% longer battery life (91 vs 59 hours)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (617 against 458 nits)
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (433K versus 353K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The phone is 1-year newer
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|5.99 inches
|6.39 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.21%
|85.2%
|Display features
|-
| - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|95.4%
|PWM
|1168 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|40.7 ms
|4.2 ms
|Contrast
|834:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|150.8 mm (5.94 inches)
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Ceramic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|-
|Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|585 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~899 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
AnTuTu 8 Ranking List (154th and 120th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12.0.1
|OS size
|11.4 GB
|13.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|3300 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|27 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Yes (20 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:04 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|117°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 46 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|5184 x 3880
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|40.82 mm
|18 mm
|Pixel size
|1.4 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2018
|February 2019
|Release date
|April 2018
|April 2019
|Launch price
|~ 444 USD
|~ 487 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.542 W/kg
|1.389 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.593 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9 is definitely a better buy.
