Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S vs Mi 9T

Ксиаоми Ми Микс 2S
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 9Т
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
Xiaomi Mi 9T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on March 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 9T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
  • 39% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (353K versus 254K)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T
  • Shows 69% longer battery life (100 vs 59 hours)
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (636 against 458 nits)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Mix 2S
vs
Mi 9T

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 5.99 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.21% 86.1%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.1%
PWM 1168 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 40.7 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast 834:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Mix 2S
458 nits
Mi 9T +39%
636 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 150.8 mm (5.94 inches) 156.7 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors - Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Mix 2S
82.21%
Mi 9T +5%
86.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S and Xiaomi Mi 9T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 618
GPU clock 710 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Mix 2S
504
Mi 9T +7%
541
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix 2S +10%
1803
Mi 9T
1632
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Mix 2S +24%
263983
Mi 9T
212303
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Mix 2S +39%
353712
Mi 9T
254715
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results (154th and 281st place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 11.4 GB 11.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:04 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Mix 2S
10:01 hr
Mi 9T +15%
11:53 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Mix 2S
9:25 hr
Mi 9T +86%
17:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Mix 2S
16:25 hr
Mi 9T +104%
33:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 124°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 46 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 40.82 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi Mix 2S
101
Mi 9T
n/a
Video quality
Mi Mix 2S
88
Mi 9T
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi Mix 2S
97
Mi 9T
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Mix 2S
83.1 dB
Mi 9T +7%
89 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2018 May 2019
Release date April 2018 June 2019
Launch price ~ 444 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.542 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.593 W/kg 1.51 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
10 (62.5%)
6 (37.5%)
Total votes: 16

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
