Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
Xiaomi Mi A3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on March 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi A3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (353K versus 175K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 43% higher pixel density (403 vs 282 PPI)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (458 against 361 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus UFS 2.0
  • 71% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 504 and 295 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Shows 71% longer battery life (101 vs 59 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 630 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Mix 2S
vs
Mi A3

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 5.99 inches 6.01 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.21% 82.77%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
PWM 1168 Hz -
Response time 40.7 ms -
Contrast 834:1 -
Max. Brightness
Mi Mix 2S +27%
458 nits
Mi A3
361 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 150.8 mm (5.94 inches) 153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Ceramic Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors - White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Mix 2S
82.21%
Mi A3 +1%
82.77%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S and Xiaomi Mi A3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 610
GPU clock 710 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Mix 2S +71%
504
Mi A3
295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix 2S +65%
1803
Mi A3
1093
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Mix 2S +57%
263983
Mi A3
168499
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Mix 2S +101%
353712
Mi A3
175676
Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Android One
OS size 11.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4030 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:04 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Mix 2S
10:01 hr
Mi A3 +23%
12:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Mix 2S
9:25 hr
Mi A3 +129%
21:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Mix 2S
16:25 hr
Mi A3 +88%
30:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 46 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 6816 x 4735
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 40.82 mm -
Pixel size 1.4 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi Mix 2S
101
Mi A3
n/a
Video quality
Mi Mix 2S
88
Mi A3
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi Mix 2S
97
Mi A3
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Mix 2S +1%
83.1 dB
Mi A3
81.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2018 July 2019
Release date April 2018 August 2019
Launch price ~ 444 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.542 W/kg 0.3 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.593 W/kg 1.1 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S. But if the battery life and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi A3.

