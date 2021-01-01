Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on March 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi Mix, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.