Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S vs Mi Mix
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on March 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi Mix, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 6
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- 12% higher pixel density (403 vs 361 PPI)
- The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix
- Shows 64% longer battery life (97 vs 59 hours)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 3400 mAh
- Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
- Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (548 against 458 nits)
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.99 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2040 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|17:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|361 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.21%
|84.29%
|PWM
|1168 Hz
|-
|Response time
|40.7 ms
|-
|Contrast
|834:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|150.8 mm (5.94 inches)
|158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
|Width
|74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
|81.9 mm (3.22 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Ceramic
|-
|Frame material
|Metal
|-
|Colors
|-
|-
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2350 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|4 (2 + 2)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 530
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|653 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~519 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 6.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 10
|OS size
|11.4 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|4400 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|2:04 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|3840 x 2160
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|-
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|1 (16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 31.07 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", OmniVision OV16880 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 46 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|40.82 mm
|53.66 mm
|Pixel size
|1.4 microns
|-
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2018
|October 2016
|Release date
|April 2018
|April 2017
|Launch price
|~ 444 USD
|~ 500 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.542 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.593 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S is definitely a better buy.
