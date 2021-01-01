Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S vs Mix 2
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on March 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (353K versus 274K)
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 504 and 385 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
- Shows 10% longer battery life (65 vs 59 hours)
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.99 inches
|5.99 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|18:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.21%
|81.05%
|RGB color space
|-
|100%
|PWM
|1168 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|40.7 ms
|43 ms
|Contrast
|834:1
|1748:1
Design and build
|Height
|150.8 mm (5.94 inches)
|151.8 mm (5.98 inches)
|Width
|74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Ceramic
|Ceramic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|-
|White, Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2450 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 540
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~558 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking (154th and 254th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|11.4 GB
|9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|2:04 hr
|2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 31.4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 46 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|40.82 mm
|40.82 mm
|Pixel size
|1.4 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/5"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2018
|September 2017
|Release date
|April 2018
|November 2017
|Launch price
|~ 444 USD
|~ 437 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.542 W/kg
|0.39 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.593 W/kg
|1.77 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S is definitely a better buy.
