Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S vs Mix 2

Ксиаоми Ми Микс 2S
VS
Ксиаоми Ми Микс 2
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on March 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (353K versus 274K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 31% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 504 and 385 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (65 vs 59 hours)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Mix 2S
vs
Mi Mix 2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.99 inches 5.99 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18:9
PPI 403 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 82.21% 81.05%
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM 1168 Hz Not detected
Response time 40.7 ms 43 ms
Contrast 834:1 1748:1
Max. Brightness
Mi Mix 2S
458 nits
Mi Mix 2 +5%
481 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 150.8 mm (5.94 inches) 151.8 mm (5.98 inches)
Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Ceramic Ceramic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors - White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Mix 2S +1%
82.21%
Mi Mix 2
81.05%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S and Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2450 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.45 GHz: Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 540
GPU clock 710 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~558 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Mix 2S +31%
504
Mi Mix 2
385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix 2S +8%
1803
Mi Mix 2
1663
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Mix 2S +58%
263983
Mi Mix 2
166706
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Mix 2S +29%
353712
Mi Mix 2
274853
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking (154th and 254th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 11.4 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (30% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:04 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Mix 2S +9%
10:01 hr
Mi Mix 2
9:19 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Mix 2S +1%
9:25 hr
Mi Mix 2
9:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Mix 2S
16:25 hr
Mi Mix 2 +7%
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 31.4 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 46 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 40.82 mm 40.82 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Mix 2S
83.1 dB
Mi Mix 2 +4%
86.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced March 2018 September 2017
Release date April 2018 November 2017
Launch price ~ 444 USD ~ 437 USD
SAR (head) 0.542 W/kg 0.39 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.593 W/kg 1.77 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
