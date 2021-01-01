Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs Apple iPhone 13
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Fingerprint scanner
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (800 against 626 nits)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- 14% higher pixel density (460 vs 403 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.39 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.27%
|86%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|97.5%
|-
|PWM
|240 Hz
|-
|Response time
|9.9 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|218 gramm (7.69 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|-
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|1511 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8, 10 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 15
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|-
|OS size
|17.7 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3200 mAh
|3240 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5760 x 4312
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|19 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2018
|September 2021
|Release date
|November 2018
|September 2021
|Launch price
|~ 537 USD
|~ 1000 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.448 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.568 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1