Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 13, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (800 against 626 nits)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 14% higher pixel density (460 vs 403 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Mix 3
vs
iPhone 13

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 85.27% 86%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 9.9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi Mix 3
626 nits
iPhone 13 +28%
800 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Mix 3
85.27%
iPhone 13 +1%
86%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 and Apple iPhone 13 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Apple GPU
GPU clock 710 MHz 1511 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 10 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix 3
2291
iPhone 13
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi Mix 3
399777
iPhone 13
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 15
ROM MIUI 11 -
OS size 17.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 3240 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Mix 3
10:03 hr
iPhone 13
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Mix 3
13:57 hr
iPhone 13
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi Mix 3
21:35 hr
iPhone 13
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 19 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Mix 3
84.8 dB
iPhone 13
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 September 2021
Release date November 2018 September 2021
Launch price ~ 537 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 1.448 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.568 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 is definitely a better buy.

