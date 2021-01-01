Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Mix 3 vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs Apple iPhone X

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
Apple iPhone X

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
  • Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (84 vs 74 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 484 mAh larger battery capacity: 3200 vs 2716 mAh
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (338K versus 251K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Stereo speakers
  • 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 403 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 79% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 929 and 520 points
  • Weighs 44 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Mix 3
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.39 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.27% 82.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 99.3%
PWM 240 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 9.9 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Mix 3
622 nits
iPhone X +7%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Mix 3 +3%
85.27%
iPhone X
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Apple GPU
GPU clock 710 MHz -
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 10 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Mix 3
520
iPhone X +79%
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix 3
2270
iPhone X +5%
2387
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Mix 3 +17%
288787
iPhone X
247466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Mix 3 +35%
338020
iPhone X
251266
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM MIUI 11 -
OS size 17.7 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Mix 3 +8%
10:03 hr
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Mix 3 +12%
13:57 hr
iPhone X
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Mix 3 +12%
21:35 hr
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 19 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi Mix 3 +7%
108
iPhone X
101
Video quality
Mi Mix 3 +4%
93
iPhone X
89
Generic camera score
Mi Mix 3 +6%
103
iPhone X
97

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Mix 3
84.8 dB
iPhone X +1%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 September 2017
Release date November 2018 November 2017
Launch price ~ 537 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 1.448 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.568 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone X. But if the battery life, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3.

