Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs Apple iPhone X
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
- Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Shows 14% longer battery life (84 vs 74 hours)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Fingerprint scanner
- Comes with 484 mAh larger battery capacity: 3200 vs 2716 mAh
- 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (338K versus 251K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- Stereo speakers
- 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 403 PPI)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 79% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 929 and 520 points
- Weighs 44 grams less
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.39 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.27%
|82.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.5%
|99.3%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|9.9 ms
|2.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|218 gramm (7.69 oz)
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|-
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Silver, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2390 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 10 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|-
|OS size
|17.7 GB
|5.3 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3200 mAh
|2716 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5760 x 4312
|3472 x 2063
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|19 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2018
|September 2017
|Release date
|November 2018
|November 2017
|Launch price
|~ 537 USD
|~ 1000 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.448 W/kg
|0.87 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.568 W/kg
|0.97 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone X. But if the battery life, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3.
