Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs OnePlus 6

Ксиаоми Ми Микс 3
VS
Ванплас 6
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
OnePlus 6

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the OnePlus 6, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 38% higher maximum brightness (631 against 456 nits)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Weighs 41 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Mix 3
vs
OnePlus 6

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.28 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 403 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.27% 84.12%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 97.4%
PWM 240 Hz 236 Hz
Response time 9.9 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Mix 3 +38%
631 nits
OnePlus 6
456 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 155.7 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 177 gramm (6.24 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Mix 3 +1%
85.27%
OnePlus 6
84.12%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 and OnePlus 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 630
GPU clock 710 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 10 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Mix 3 +3%
524
OnePlus 6
509
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix 3 +1%
2303
OnePlus 6
2283
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi Mix 3 +2%
407072
OnePlus 6
400326
CPU 102046 102075
GPU 154472 164911
Memory 63407 57690
UX 87601 77128
Total score 407072 400326
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi Mix 3
1424
OnePlus 6 +2%
1447
Stability 84% 97%
Graphics test 8 FPS 8 FPS
Graphics score 1424 1447
PCMark 3.0 score 8416 8357
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 11 OxygenOS 11
OS size 17.7 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes, Dash Charge (60% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:12 hr 08:07 hr
Watching video 11:05 hr 11:16 hr
Gaming 03:32 hr 03:44 hr
Standby 85 hr 94 hr
General battery life
Mi Mix 3
24:38 hr
OnePlus 6 +4%
25:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 19 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi Mix 3 +8%
108
OnePlus 6
100
Video quality
Mi Mix 3 +7%
93
OnePlus 6
87
Generic camera score
Mi Mix 3 +7%
103
OnePlus 6
96

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Mix 3 +4%
84.8 dB
OnePlus 6
81.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 May 2018
Release date November 2018 May 2018
SAR (head) 1.448 W/kg 1.33 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.568 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the OnePlus 6.

