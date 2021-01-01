Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Mix 3 vs 9 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs OnePlus 9 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 9 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 89% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (755K versus 399K)
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3200 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 30% higher pixel density (525 vs 403 PPI)
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (858 against 626 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi Mix 3
68
9 Pro
94
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi Mix 3
60
9 Pro
98
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi Mix 3
67
9 Pro
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi Mix 3
70
9 Pro
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi Mix 3
78
9 Pro
94
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi Mix 3
66
9 Pro
88

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Mix 3
vs
9 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.27% 90.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 97.8%
PWM 240 Hz 192 Hz
Response time 9.9 ms 41.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Mix 3
626 nits
9 Pro +37%
858 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Mix 3
85.27%
9 Pro +6%
90.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 and OnePlus 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 660
GPU clock 710 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 10 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Mix 3
520
9 Pro +115%
1119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix 3
2291
9 Pro +57%
3591
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi Mix 3
399777
9 Pro +89%
755849
AnTuTu Android Ranking List (181st and 22nd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 11 OxygenOS 11
OS size 17.7 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 32 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 0:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Mix 3
10:03 hr
9 Pro +31%
13:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Mix 3 +2%
13:57 hr
9 Pro
13:34 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Mix 3
21:35 hr
9 Pro +57%
33:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3.3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 140°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 9 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 19 mm -
Pixel size 1.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi Mix 3
108
9 Pro +19%
129
Video quality
Mi Mix 3
93
9 Pro +16%
108
Generic camera score
Mi Mix 3
103
9 Pro +20%
124

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Mix 3 +5%
84.8 dB
9 Pro
81.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 March 2021
Release date November 2018 March 2021
Launch price ~ 537 USD ~ 937 USD
SAR (head) 1.448 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.568 W/kg 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

