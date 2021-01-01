Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs Samsung Galaxy M30s
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy M30s, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (338K versus 173K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 60% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 520 and 325 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30s
- Comes with 2800 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3200 mAh
- Shows 55% longer battery life (130 vs 84 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The phone is 1-year newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 30 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
62
39
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
90
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
64
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.39 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.27%
|84.2%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|97.5%
|98.4%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|118 Hz
|Response time
|9.9 ms
|6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|159 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|218 gramm (7.69 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|-
|Plastic
|Frame material
|-
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 10 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Mix 3 +60%
520
325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix 3 +89%
2270
1201
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Mix 3 +169%
288787
107435
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Mix 3 +95%
338020
173268
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|17.7 GB
|13.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3200 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:03 hr
Galaxy M30s +61%
16:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:57 hr
Galaxy M30s +57%
21:32 hr
Talk (3G)
21:35 hr
Galaxy M30s +65%
35:29 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5760 x 4312
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|19 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
108
Video quality
93
Generic camera score
103
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2018
|September 2019
|Release date
|November 2018
|October 2019
|Launch price
|~ 537 USD
|~ 212 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.448 W/kg
|0.47 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.568 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. But if the software, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M30s.
