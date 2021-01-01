Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Mix 3 vs Galaxy M31 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs Samsung Galaxy M31

Ксиаоми Ми Микс 3
VS
Самсунг Галакси М31
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
Samsung Galaxy M31

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy M31, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
  • 83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (338K versus 184K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 62% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 520 and 321 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M31
  • Comes with 2800 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3200 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 27 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Mix 3
vs
Galaxy M31

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.27% 84%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 142%
PWM 240 Hz 208 Hz
Response time 9.9 ms 8.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Mix 3 +2%
622 nits
Galaxy M31
608 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Mix 3 +2%
85.27%
Galaxy M31
84%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 and Samsung Galaxy M31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 710 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 10 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Mix 3 +62%
520
Galaxy M31
321
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix 3 +85%
2270
Galaxy M31
1225
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Mix 3 +166%
288787
Galaxy M31
108578
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Mix 3 +83%
338020
Galaxy M31
184381
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 11 One UI 3.1
OS size 17.7 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Mix 3
10:03 hr
Galaxy M31
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Mix 3
13:57 hr
Galaxy M31
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi Mix 3
21:35 hr
Galaxy M31
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 19 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Mix 3 +4%
84.8 dB
Galaxy M31
81.7 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2018 February 2020
Release date November 2018 March 2020
Launch price ~ 537 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 1.448 W/kg 0.48 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.568 W/kg 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. But if the display, software, battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M31.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T or Mix 3
2. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro or Mix 3
3. Huawei Honor 20 or Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
4. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 or Mix 3
5. Xiaomi Mi 10 or Mix 3
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Samsung Galaxy M31
7. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Galaxy M31
8. Samsung Galaxy A31 or Galaxy M31
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 or Samsung Galaxy M31
10. Huawei P40 Lite or Samsung Galaxy M31

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish