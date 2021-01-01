Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Mix 3 vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Ксиаоми Ми Микс 3
VS
Самсунг Галакси Ноте 10 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3200 mAh
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (92 vs 84 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Mix 3
vs
Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.27% 86.6%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 140.4%
PWM 240 Hz 229 Hz
Response time 9.9 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Mix 3 +1%
622 nits
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
615 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Mix 3
85.27%
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +2%
86.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 710 MHz 572 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 10 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix 3 +14%
2270
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
1992
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Mix 3 +17%
288787
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
246815
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Mix 3 +3%
338020
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
329113
AnTuTu Android Results (162nd and 176th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 11 One UI 3.1
OS size 17.7 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Mix 3
10:03 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +43%
14:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Mix 3
13:57 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +12%
15:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Mix 3
21:35 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +27%
27:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 19 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Mix 3 +1%
84.8 dB
Galaxy Note 10 Lite
83.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 January 2020
Release date November 2018 February 2020
Launch price ~ 537 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 1.448 W/kg 0.29 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.568 W/kg 1.08 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
2. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
3. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs Xiaomi Mi 9
4. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
5. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S20
6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy S10
7. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
8. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Apple iPhone XR
9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Xiaomi Mi Note 10
10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A71

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish