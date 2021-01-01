Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3200 mAh
- Shows 10% longer battery life (92 vs 84 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
62
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.39 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.27%
|86.6%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.5%
|140.4%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|229 Hz
|Response time
|9.9 ms
|8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|218 gramm (7.69 oz)
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|-
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2700 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Mali-G72MP18
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|572 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 10 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
520
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +31%
680
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix 3 +14%
2270
1992
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Mix 3 +17%
288787
246815
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Mix 3 +3%
338020
329113
AnTuTu Android Results (162nd and 176th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|17.7 GB
|21 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3200 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:03 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +43%
14:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:57 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +12%
15:23 hr
Talk (3G)
21:35 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Lite +27%
27:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5760 x 4312
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|19 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
108
Video quality
93
Generic camera score
103
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2018
|January 2020
|Release date
|November 2018
|February 2020
|Launch price
|~ 537 USD
|~ 500 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.448 W/kg
|0.29 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.568 W/kg
|1.08 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is definitely a better buy.
