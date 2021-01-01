Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.