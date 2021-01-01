Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Mix 3 vs Galaxy S21 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 3200 mAh
  • 77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (601K versus 339K)
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (114 vs 84 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (876 against 630 nits)
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2100
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Mix 3
vs
Galaxy S21 Plus

Display

Type AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.27% 88.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 98.9%
PWM 240 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 9.9 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Mix 3
630 nits
Galaxy S21 Plus +39%
876 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Mix 3
85.27%
Galaxy S21 Plus +4%
88.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 and Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Samsung Exynos 2100
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali-G78 MP14
GPU clock 710 MHz 760 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 10 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Mix 3
516
Galaxy S21 Plus +107%
1070
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix 3
2265
Galaxy S21 Plus +53%
3466
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Mix 3
339444
Galaxy S21 Plus +77%
601465
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 11 One UI 3.1
OS size 17.7 GB 27.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:12 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Mix 3
10:03 hr
Galaxy S21 Plus +35%
13:55 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Mix 3
13:57 hr
Galaxy S21 Plus +37%
18:53 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Mix 3
21:35 hr
Galaxy S21 Plus +45%
31:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 1.1x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 19 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.8 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.24"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi Mix 3
108
Galaxy S21 Plus +14%
123
Video quality
Generic camera score
Mi Mix 3
103
Galaxy S21 Plus +13%
116

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Mix 3
84.8 dB
Galaxy S21 Plus +4%
87.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 January 2021
Release date November 2018 February 2021
Launch price ~ 537 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) 1.448 W/kg 0.54 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.568 W/kg 1.33 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is definitely a better buy.

