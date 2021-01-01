Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3200 mAh
- 76% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (595K versus 339K)
- Shows 36% longer battery life (114 vs 84 hours)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Delivers 61% higher maximum brightness (1014 against 630 nits)
- 28% higher pixel density (515 vs 403 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.39 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1440 x 3200 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|515 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.27%
|89.8%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|97.5%
|-
|PWM
|240 Hz
|-
|Response time
|9.9 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|218 gramm (7.69 oz)
|227 gramm (8.01 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|-
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Silver, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Samsung Exynos 2100
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Mali-G78 MP14
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|760 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8, 10 GB
|12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
516
Galaxy S21 Ultra +113%
1098
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2265
Galaxy S21 Ultra +52%
3448
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
289607
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
339444
Galaxy S21 Ultra +76%
595955
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|17.7 GB
|26.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3200 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (54% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:11 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:03 hr
Galaxy S21 Ultra +50%
15:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:57 hr
Galaxy S21 Ultra +29%
17:53 hr
Talk (3G)
21:35 hr
Galaxy S21 Ultra +65%
35:32 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 10x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 240 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.65", Samsung S5K3J1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5760 x 4312
|7864 x 5200
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|19 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.8 microns
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
108
Galaxy S21 Ultra +19%
128
Video quality
93
Galaxy S21 Ultra +5%
98
Generic camera score
103
Galaxy S21 Ultra +17%
121
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2018
|January 2021
|Release date
|November 2018
|February 2021
|Launch price
|~ 537 USD
|~ 1375 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.448 W/kg
|0.71 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.568 W/kg
|1.58 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1