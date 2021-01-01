Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Mix 3 vs Mi 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs Mi 10 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3200 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (543K versus 338K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (101 vs 84 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (848 against 622 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Mix 3
vs
Mi 10 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 386 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.27% 89.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 98.6%
PWM 240 Hz 373 Hz
Response time 9.9 ms 2.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Mix 3
622 nits
Mi 10 Pro +36%
848 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Mix 3
85.27%
Mi 10 Pro +5%
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 650
GPU clock 710 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 10 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Mix 3
520
Mi 10 Pro +69%
878
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix 3
2270
Mi 10 Pro +46%
3316
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Mix 3
288787
Mi 10 Pro
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Mix 3
338020
Mi 10 Pro +61%
543076
AnTuTu 8 Rating (162nd and 72nd place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM MIUI 11 MIUI 12
OS size 17.7 GB 30 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Mix 3
10:03 hr
Mi 10 Pro +34%
13:44 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Mix 3
13:57 hr
Mi 10 Pro +29%
17:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Mix 3
21:35 hr
Mi 10 Pro +23%
26:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 117°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 19 mm -
Pixel size 1.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi Mix 3
108
Mi 10 Pro +24%
134
Video quality
Mi Mix 3
93
Mi 10 Pro +12%
104
Generic camera score
Mi Mix 3
103
Mi 10 Pro +20%
124

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Mix 3
84.8 dB
Mi 10 Pro
84.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 February 2020
Release date November 2018 March 2020
Launch price ~ 537 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 1.448 W/kg 0.69 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.568 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

