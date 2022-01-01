Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Mix 3 vs Mi 10T Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3200 mAh
  • Shows 64% longer battery life (40:30 vs 24:38 hours)
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (647K versus 407K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Mix 3
vs
Mi 10T Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.27% 85.2%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 97.9%
PWM 240 Hz 2358 Hz
Response time 9.9 ms 42.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1252:1
Max. Brightness
Mi Mix 3
631 nits
Mi 10T Pro
630 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 218 gramm (7.69 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Mix 3
85.27%
Mi 10T Pro
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 650
GPU clock 710 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 10 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Mix 3
524
Mi 10T Pro +75%
916
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix 3
2303
Mi 10T Pro +45%
3331
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi Mix 3
407072
Mi 10T Pro +59%
647691
CPU 102046 182985
GPU 154472 216878
Memory 63407 108016
UX 87601 140676
Total score 407072 647691
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi Mix 3
1424
Mi 10T Pro +166%
3785
Stability 84% 99%
Graphics test 8 FPS 22 FPS
Graphics score 1424 3785
PCMark 3.0 score 8416 10669
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 11 MIUI 13
OS size 17.7 GB 19.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 0:58 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:12 hr 15:12 hr
Watching video 11:05 hr 15:44 hr
Gaming 03:32 hr 06:17 hr
Standby 85 hr 136 hr
General battery life
Mi Mix 3
24:38 hr
Mi 10T Pro +64%
40:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 19 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi Mix 3
108
Mi 10T Pro +12%
121
Video quality
Mi Mix 3
93
Mi 10T Pro +18%
110
Generic camera score
Mi Mix 3
103
Mi 10T Pro +15%
118

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Mix 3
84.8 dB
Mi 10T Pro +7%
90.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 September 2020
Release date November 2018 December 2020
SAR (head) 1.448 W/kg 0.57 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.568 W/kg 1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

