Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs 10T Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3200 mAh
- Shows 64% longer battery life (40:30 vs 24:38 hours)
- 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (647K versus 407K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 2-years newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
78
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
74
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
65
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
68
76
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
76
87
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
77
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.39 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.27%
|85.2%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|97.5%
|97.9%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|2358 Hz
|Response time
|9.9 ms
|42.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1252:1
Design and build
|Height
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|218 gramm (7.69 oz)
|218 gramm (7.69 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|-
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 10 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
524
Mi 10T Pro +75%
916
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2303
Mi 10T Pro +45%
3331
|CPU
|102046
|182985
|GPU
|154472
|216878
|Memory
|63407
|108016
|UX
|87601
|140676
|Total score
|407072
|647691
|Stability
|84%
|99%
|Graphics test
|8 FPS
|22 FPS
|Graphics score
|1424
|3785
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8416
|10669
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|MIUI 13
|OS size
|17.7 GB
|19.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3200 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|0:58 hr
|Web browsing
|08:12 hr
|15:12 hr
|Watching video
|11:05 hr
|15:44 hr
|Gaming
|03:32 hr
|06:17 hr
|Standby
|85 hr
|136 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (108 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5760 x 4312
|5963 x 3354
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|19 mm
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|1.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
108
Mi 10T Pro +12%
121
Video quality
93
Mi 10T Pro +18%
110
Generic camera score
103
Mi 10T Pro +15%
118
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|22
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2018
|September 2020
|Release date
|November 2018
|December 2020
|SAR (head)
|1.448 W/kg
|0.57 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.568 W/kg
|1 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is definitely a better buy.
