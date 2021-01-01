Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 30 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.