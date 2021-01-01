Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Mix 3 vs Mi 8 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs Mi 8

VS
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
Xiaomi Mi 8

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 8, which is powered by the same chip and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8
  • Weighs 43 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi Mix 3
68
Mi 8
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi Mix 3
62
Mi 8
65
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi Mix 3
67
Mi 8
65
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi Mix 3
70
Mi 8
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi Mix 3
78
Mi 8
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi Mix 3
66
Mi 8
66

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Mix 3
vs
Mi 8

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2248 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.7:9
PPI 403 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.27% 83.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 140.4%
PWM 240 Hz 238 Hz
Response time 9.9 ms 9 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Mix 3
622 nits
Mi 8
622 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 154.9 mm (6.1 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Mix 3 +2%
85.27%
Mi 8
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 and Xiaomi Mi 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 630
GPU clock 710 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 10 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Mix 3 +3%
520
Mi 8
507
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix 3 +14%
2270
Mi 8
1983
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Mix 3
288787
Mi 8 +3%
297004
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Mix 3
338020
Mi 8 +1%
340602
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (162nd and 160th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 11 MIUI 12
OS size 17.7 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Mix 3
10:03 hr
Mi 8 +11%
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Mix 3
13:57 hr
Mi 8 +3%
14:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Mix 3
21:35 hr
Mi 8 +5%
22:37 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 5120 x 3840
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 19 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 1.8 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi Mix 3 +3%
108
Mi 8
105
Video quality
Mi Mix 3 +6%
93
Mi 8
88
Generic camera score
Mi Mix 3 +4%
103
Mi 8
99

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Mix 3 +4%
84.8 dB
Mi 8
81.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 May 2018
Release date November 2018 June 2018
Launch price ~ 537 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 1.448 W/kg 0.701 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.568 W/kg 1.662 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

Both phones have similar specs and test results. Despite this fact, we would choose the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, as it has better expert reviews.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
11 (42.3%)
15 (57.7%)
Total votes: 26

