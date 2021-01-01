Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.