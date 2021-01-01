Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Mix 3 vs Mi 9 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
  • 70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (338K versus 198K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 520 and 385 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite
  • Comes with 830 mAh larger battery capacity: 4030 vs 3200 mAh
  • Shows 26% longer battery life (106 vs 84 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Weighs 39 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Mix 3
vs
Mi 9 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.27% 85.8%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 95.8%
PWM 240 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 9.9 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Mix 3
622 nits
Mi 9 Lite
625 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Mix 3
85.27%
Mi 9 Lite +1%
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 and Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 616
GPU clock 710 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~384 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 10 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Mix 3 +35%
520
Mi 9 Lite
385
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix 3 +62%
2270
Mi 9 Lite
1404
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Mix 3 +62%
288787
Mi 9 Lite
178355
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Mix 3 +70%
338020
Mi 9 Lite
198832
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 11 MIUI 12
OS size 17.7 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 4030 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Mix 3
10:03 hr
Mi 9 Lite +32%
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Mix 3
13:57 hr
Mi 9 Lite +26%
17:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Mix 3
21:35 hr
Mi 9 Lite +83%
39:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 19 mm -
Pixel size 1.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS ISOCELL Plus CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Mix 3
84.8 dB
Mi 9 Lite +3%
87.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2018 September 2019
Release date November 2018 September 2019
Launch price ~ 537 USD ~ 262 USD
SAR (head) 1.448 W/kg 1.42 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.568 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. But if the battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite.

