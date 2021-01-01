Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Mix 3 vs Mi 9T – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs Mi 9T

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
Xiaomi Mi 9T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 9T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (338K versus 254K)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3200 mAh
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (100 vs 84 hours)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
  • Weighs 27 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The phone is 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Mi Mix 3
68
Mi 9T
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Mi Mix 3
62
Mi 9T
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Mi Mix 3
67
Mi 9T
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Mi Mix 3
68
Mi 9T
67
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Mi Mix 3
78
Mi 9T
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Mi Mix 3
66
Mi 9T
65

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Mix 3
vs
Mi 9T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.39 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.27% 86.1%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 95.1%
PWM 240 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 9.9 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Mix 3
622 nits
Mi 9T +2%
636 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 156.7 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Mix 3
85.27%
Mi 9T +1%
86.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 and Xiaomi Mi 9T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 618
GPU clock 710 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 10 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Mix 3
520
Mi 9T +4%
541
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix 3 +39%
2270
Mi 9T
1632
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Mix 3 +36%
288787
Mi 9T
212303
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Mix 3 +33%
338020
Mi 9T
254715
AnTuTu 8 Android Rating (162nd and 281st place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 11 MIUI 12
OS size 17.7 GB 11.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Mix 3
10:03 hr
Mi 9T +15%
11:53 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Mix 3
13:57 hr
Mi 9T +27%
17:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Mix 3
21:35 hr
Mi 9T +56%
33:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 124°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 19 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 1.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi Mix 3
108
Mi 9T
n/a
Video quality
Mi Mix 3
93
Mi 9T
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi Mix 3
103
Mi 9T
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Mix 3
84.8 dB
Mi 9T +5%
89 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2018 May 2019
Release date November 2018 June 2019
Launch price ~ 537 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 1.448 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.568 W/kg 1.51 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3. But if the battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 9T.

