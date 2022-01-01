Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 vs Max 2
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi Max 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
- 3.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (407K versus 103K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Thinner bezels – 10.99% more screen real estate
- Optical image stabilization
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 7.1
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (631 against 518 nits)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
- 18% higher pixel density (403 vs 342 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 2
- Comes with 2100 mAh larger battery capacity: 5300 vs 3200 mAh
- Shows 47% longer battery life (36:08 vs 24:38 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
- Stereo speakers
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.39 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|342 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.27%
|74.28%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|97.5%
|-
|PWM
|240 Hz
|2232 Hz
|Response time
|9.9 ms
|19.6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1262:1
Design and build
|Height
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|174.1 mm (6.85 inches)
|Width
|74.6 mm (2.94 inches)
|88.7 mm (3.49 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|218 gramm (7.69 oz)
|211 gramm (7.44 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|-
|Metal
|Frame material
|-
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8, 10 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 128 GB
Benchmarks
|CPU
|102046
|44349
|GPU
|154472
|12995
|Memory
|63407
|26157
|UX
|87601
|21348
|Total score
|407072
|103985
|Stability
|84%
|97%
|Graphics test
|8 FPS
|1 FPS
|Graphics score
|1424
|189
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8416
|5121
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 7.1.1
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|MIUI 11
|OS size
|17.7 GB
|12.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3200 mAh
|5300 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:10 hr
|Web browsing
|08:12 hr
|13:19 hr
|Watching video
|11:05 hr
|17:34 hr
|Gaming
|03:32 hr
|04:30 hr
|Standby
|85 hr
|106 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26.59 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|24 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5760 x 4312
|2592 x 1944
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|19 mm
|37.63 mm
|Pixel size
|1.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|720p at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2018
|May 2017
|Release date
|November 2018
|June 2017
|SAR (head)
|1.448 W/kg
|1.22 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.568 W/kg
|0.71 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is definitely a better buy.
