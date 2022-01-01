Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Mix 3 vs Mi Max 2 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
Xiaomi Mi Max 2

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi Max 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
  • 3.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (407K versus 103K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Thinner bezels – 10.99% more screen real estate
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 7.1
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (631 against 518 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
  • 18% higher pixel density (403 vs 342 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 2
  • Comes with 2100 mAh larger battery capacity: 5300 vs 3200 mAh
  • Shows 47% longer battery life (36:08 vs 24:38 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Mix 3
vs
Mi Max 2

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 403 ppi 342 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 85.27% 74.28%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% -
PWM 240 Hz 2232 Hz
Response time 9.9 ms 19.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1262:1
Max. Brightness
Mi Mix 3 +22%
631 nits
Mi Max 2
518 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 174.1 mm (6.85 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 88.7 mm (3.49 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 211 gramm (7.44 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Metal
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Mix 3 +15%
85.27%
Mi Max 2
74.28%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 and Xiaomi Mi Max 2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 506
GPU clock 710 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 10 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Mix 3 +205%
524
Mi Max 2
172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix 3 +130%
2303
Mi Max 2
1001
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi Mix 3 +291%
407072
Mi Max 2
103985
CPU 102046 44349
GPU 154472 12995
Memory 63407 26157
UX 87601 21348
Total score 407072 103985
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi Mix 3 +653%
1424
Mi Max 2
189
Stability 84% 97%
Graphics test 8 FPS 1 FPS
Graphics score 1424 189
PCMark 3.0 score 8416 5121
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.1.1
ROM MIUI 11 MIUI 11
OS size 17.7 GB 12.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 5300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:12 hr 13:19 hr
Watching video 11:05 hr 17:34 hr
Gaming 03:32 hr 04:30 hr
Standby 85 hr 106 hr
General battery life
Mi Mix 3
24:38 hr
Mi Max 2 +47%
36:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26.59 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 19 mm 37.63 mm
Pixel size 1.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi Mix 3
108
Mi Max 2
n/a
Video quality
Generic camera score
Mi Mix 3
103
Mi Max 2
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Mix 3 +1%
84.8 dB
Mi Max 2
84 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2018 May 2017
Release date November 2018 June 2017
SAR (head) 1.448 W/kg 1.22 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.568 W/kg 0.71 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

