Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi Max 2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.