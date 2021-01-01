Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Mix 3 vs Mi Max 3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi Max 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (338K versus 145K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (622 against 492 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
  • 15% higher pixel density (403 vs 350 PPI)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.47% more screen real estate
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 12.8 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
  • Comes with 2300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 3200 mAh
  • Has a 0.51 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 37% longer battery life (115 vs 84 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Mix 3
vs
Mi Max 3

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 403 ppi 350 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.27% 79.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% 99.7%
PWM 240 Hz 2358 Hz
Response time 9.9 ms 33.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1814:1
Max. Brightness
Mi Mix 3 +26%
622 nits
Mi Max 3
492 nits
Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 176.1 mm (6.93 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 87.4 mm (3.44 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 221 gramm (7.8 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material - Metal
Frame material - Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Mix 3 +7%
85.27%
Mi Max 3
79.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 and Xiaomi Mi Max 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Max. clock 2800 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 509
GPU clock 710 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 10 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Mix 3
520
Mi Max 3
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix 3
2270
Mi Max 3
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Mix 3 +152%
288787
Mi Max 3
114745
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Mix 3 +132%
338020
Mi Max 3
145396
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 11 MIUI 11
OS size 17.7 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 5500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:16 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Mix 3
10:03 hr
Mi Max 3 +75%
17:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Mix 3
13:57 hr
Mi Max 3 +14%
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Mix 3
21:35 hr
Mi Max 3 +41%
30:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED No
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi Max 3 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2
Focal length 19 mm -
Pixel size 1.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi Mix 3
108
Mi Max 3
n/a
Video quality
Generic camera score
Mi Mix 3
103
Mi Max 3
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Mix 3 +8%
84.8 dB
Mi Max 3
78.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced October 2018 July 2018
Release date November 2018 July 2018
Launch price ~ 537 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 1.448 W/kg 1.584 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.568 W/kg 1.417 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is definitely a better buy.

