Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.39-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on October 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi Mix, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 6
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (622 against 548 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 12% higher pixel density (403 vs 361 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix
  • Comes with 1200 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 3200 mAh
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (97 vs 84 hours)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Mix 3
vs
Mi Mix

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.39 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2040 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 17:9
PPI 403 ppi 361 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.27% 84.29%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 97.5% -
PWM 240 Hz -
Response time 9.9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi Mix 3 +14%
622 nits
Mi Mix
548 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 74.6 mm (2.94 inches) 81.9 mm (3.22 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 218 gramm (7.69 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No No
Colors Black, Blue, Green -
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Mix 3 +1%
85.27%
Mi Mix
84.29%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 and Xiaomi Mi Mix in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2350 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 530
GPU clock 710 MHz 653 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~519 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8, 10 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Mix 3
520
Mi Mix
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix 3
2270
Mi Mix
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Mix 3 +119%
288787
Mi Mix
131624
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Mix 3
338020
Mi Mix
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 6.0
ROM MIUI 11 MIUI 10
OS size 17.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3200 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (50% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Mix 3
10:03 hr
Mi Mix +31%
13:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Mix 3
13:57 hr
Mi Mix +5%
14:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Mix 3
21:35 hr
Mi Mix +46%
31:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 3840 x 2160
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No -
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 21 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 31.07 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", OmniVision OV16880 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 24 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 5760 x 4312 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 19 mm 53.66 mm
Pixel size 1.8 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi Mix 3
108
Mi Mix
n/a
Video quality
Mi Mix 3
93
Mi Mix
n/a
Generic camera score
Mi Mix 3
103
Mi Mix
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Mix 3
84.8 dB
Mi Mix +1%
86 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2018 October 2016
Release date November 2018 April 2017
Launch price ~ 537 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 1.448 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.568 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 is definitely a better buy.

