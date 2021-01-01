Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.92-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.