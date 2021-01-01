Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Mix Alpha vs Mate 30 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha vs Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.92-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha
  • Thinner bezels – 86.7% more screen real estate
  • Has a 1.39 inches larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 30 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4050 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 7.92 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 2088 x 2250 pixels 1176 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 9.7:9 18.5:9
PPI 388 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 180.8% 94.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.1%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time - 3.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Mix Alpha
n/a
Mate 30 Pro
671 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 154.3 mm (6.07 inches) 158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 72.3 mm (2.85 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 10.4 mm (0.41 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 241 gramm (8.5 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Mix Alpha +92%
180.8%
Mate 30 Pro
94.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha and Huawei Mate 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 585 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2266 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix Alpha
2676
Mate 30 Pro +15%
3067
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Mix Alpha +2%
488933
Mate 30 Pro
479924
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 8 (46th and 58th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 11 EMUI 11
OS size - 27.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4050 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 40 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (60% in 25 min) Yes, SuperCharge (25% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Mix Alpha
n/a
Mate 30 Pro
14:58 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Mix Alpha
n/a
Mate 30 Pro
18:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Mix Alpha
n/a
Mate 30 Pro
20:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8500 x 4700
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX608 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels - 32 megapixels
Image resolution - 6528 x 4896
Aperture - f/2
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution - 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2019 September 2019
Release date December 2019 November 2019
Launch price ~ 2287 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) - 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is definitely a better buy.

