Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha vs Huawei Mate X

Ксиаоми Ми Микс Альфа
Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha
VS
Хуавей Мейт Х
Huawei Mate X

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.92-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Huawei Mate X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha
  • Thinner bezels – 93.9% more screen real estate
  • Has a 1.32 inches larger screen size
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (488K versus 411K)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 73.9 mm narrower
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • Weighs 54 grams less
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate X
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 450 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4050 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Mix Alpha
vs
Mate X

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 7.92 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 2088 x 2250 pixels 1148 x 2480 pixels
Aspect ratio 9.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 388 ppi 414 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 180.8% 86.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 154.3 mm (6.07 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 72.3 mm (2.85 inches) 146.2 mm (5.76 inches)
Thickness 10.4 mm (0.41 inches) 5.4 mm (0.21 inches)
Weight 241 gramm (8.5 oz) 295 gramm (10.41 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Mix Alpha +108%
180.8%
Mate X
86.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha and Huawei Mate X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 585 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2266 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Mix Alpha +5%
745
Mate X
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix Alpha +5%
2676
Mate X
2543
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Mix Alpha +19%
488933
Mate X
411704
AnTuTu 8 Phone Scores (46th and 90th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 11 EMUI 10

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4050 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 40 W 55 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (60% in 25 min) Yes, SuperCharge (85% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 7535 x 5305
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 21
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2019 February 2019
Release date December 2019 June 2019
Launch price ~ 2287 USD ~ 2137 USD
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Mate X.

