Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Mix Alpha vs Galaxy Fold – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha vs Samsung Galaxy Fold

Ксиаоми Ми Микс Альфа
Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha
VS
Самсунг Галакси Фолд
Samsung Galaxy Fold

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 7.92-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus) that was released on September 24, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy Fold, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha
  • Thinner bezels – 95.01% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.62 inch larger screen size
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Fold
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Comes with 330 mAh larger battery capacity: 4380 vs 4050 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9.4 mm narrower
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Mix Alpha
vs
Galaxy Fold

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 7.92 inches 7.3 inches
Resolution 2088 x 2250 pixels 1536 x 2152 pixels
Aspect ratio 9.7:9 12.6:9
PPI 388 ppi 362 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 180.8% 85.79%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Mi Mix Alpha
n/a
Galaxy Fold
554 nits

Design and build

Height 154.3 mm (6.07 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 72.3 mm (2.85 inches) 62.9 mm (2.48 inches)
Thickness 10.4 mm (0.41 inches) 15.5 mm (0.61 inches)
Weight 241 gramm (8.5 oz) 263 gramm (9.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Mix Alpha +111%
180.8%
Galaxy Fold
85.79%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha and Samsung Galaxy Fold in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2960 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 640 Adreno 640
GPU clock 585 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 12 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2266 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 512 GB 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix Alpha
2676
Galaxy Fold +1%
2698
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Mix Alpha +8%
488933
Galaxy Fold
454164
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu (46th and 71st place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 11 One UI 2.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4050 mAh 4380 mAh
Charge power 40 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (60% in 25 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:10 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Mix Alpha
n/a
Galaxy Fold
10:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Mix Alpha
n/a
Galaxy Fold
17:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Mix Alpha
n/a
Galaxy Fold
37:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 123°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9SP (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels - 10 megapixels
Image resolution - 4320 x 2432
Aperture - f/2.2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution - 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2019 February 2019
Release date December 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 2287 USD ~ 2000 USD
SAR (head) - 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.58 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Fold. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
8 (88.9%)
1 (11.1%)
Total votes: 9

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha or Apple iPhone 11 Pro
2. Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha or Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
3. Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha or Huawei Mate X
4. Samsung Galaxy Fold or Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
5. Samsung Galaxy Fold or Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
6. Samsung Galaxy Fold or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish