Xiaomi Mi Mix vs OnePlus 6T

Xiaomi Mi Mix
OnePlus 6T

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 821) that was released on October 25, 2016, against the OnePlus 6T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix
  • Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 3700 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (549 against 451 nits)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6T
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (405K versus 197K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 6
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 11% higher pixel density (402 vs 361 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.1 mm narrower
  • The phone is 2-years newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Mix
vs
OnePlus 6T

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.41 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2040 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 17:9 19.5:9
PPI 361 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support - No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 84.29% 85.89%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.6%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Mix +22%
549 nits
OnePlus 6T
451 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.8 mm (6.25 inches) 157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 81.9 mm (3.22 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material - Glass
Frame material - Metal
Colors - Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Mix
84.29%
OnePlus 6T +2%
85.89%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Mix and OnePlus 6T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
Max. clock 2350 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 4 (2 + 2) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo		 - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 530 Adreno 630
GPU clock 653 MHz 710 MHz
FLOPS ~519 GFLOPS ~727 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Mix
n/a
OnePlus 6T
515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Mix
n/a
OnePlus 6T
2369
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi Mix
197415
OnePlus 6T +106%
405799
CPU 52784 91110
GPU 51685 166474
Memory 38460 64332
UX 55350 84472
Total score 197415 405799
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Mi Mix
n/a
OnePlus 6T
1447
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 8 FPS
Graphics score - 1447
PCMark 3.0 score - 8506
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 6.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 10 OxygenOS 11
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:17 hr 09:37 hr
Watching video 11:32 hr 12:25 hr
Gaming 05:52 hr 03:56 hr
Standby 107 hr 101 hr
General battery life
Mi Mix +5%
29:55 hr
OnePlus 6T
28:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3840 x 2160 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording - No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (16 MP) 2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 31.07 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", OmniVision OV16880 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 53.66 mm 25 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Mi Mix
n/a
OnePlus 6T
101
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Mix +7%
86 dB
OnePlus 6T
80.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced October 2016 October 2018
Release date April 2017 February 2019
SAR (head) - 1.552 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.269 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 6T is definitely a better buy.

