Xiaomi Mi Mix vs OnePlus 6T
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 821) that was released on October 25, 2016, against the OnePlus 6T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Mix
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 4400 vs 3700 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (549 against 451 nits)
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 6T
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (405K versus 197K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Optical image stabilization
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 6
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 11% higher pixel density (402 vs 361 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.1 mm narrower
- The phone is 2-years newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
40
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
41
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
67
76
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
50
61
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.41 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2040 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|17:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|361 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.29%
|85.89%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.6%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|9 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|158.8 mm (6.25 inches)
|157.5 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|81.9 mm (3.22 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IPX4
|Rear material
|-
|Glass
|Frame material
|-
|Metal
|Colors
|-
|Black, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Max. clock
|2350 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (2 + 2)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo
- 2 cores at 2.342 GHz: Kryo
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 530
|Adreno 630
|GPU clock
|653 MHz
|710 MHz
|FLOPS
|~519 GFLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
515
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2369
|CPU
|52784
|91110
|GPU
|51685
|166474
|Memory
|38460
|64332
|UX
|55350
|84472
|Total score
|197415
|405799
|Stability
|-
|97%
|Graphics test
|-
|8 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|1447
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|8506
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 6.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 10
|OxygenOS 11
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4400 mAh
|3700 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 35 min)
|Yes, Dash Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:25 hr
|Web browsing
|10:17 hr
|09:37 hr
|Watching video
|11:32 hr
|12:25 hr
|Gaming
|05:52 hr
|03:56 hr
|Standby
|107 hr
|101 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3840 x 2160
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|-
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (16 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 31.07 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", OmniVision OV16880 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Sony IMX519 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Depth lens
|-
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
|-
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of OnePlus 6T from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|2592 x 1944
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|53.66 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
101
Video quality
91
Generic camera score
98
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|16
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2016
|October 2018
|Release date
|April 2017
|February 2019
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.552 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.269 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 6T is definitely a better buy.
