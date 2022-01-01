Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Xiaomi Mi Mix (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 821) that was released on October 25, 2016, against the OnePlus 6T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.