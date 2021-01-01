Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Note 10 Lite vs iPhone 12 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
  • Comes with 2445 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 2815 mAh
  • Shows 39% longer battery life (117 vs 84 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (577K versus 253K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Stereo speakers
  • 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 398 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Note 10 Lite
vs
iPhone 12

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen to body ratio 87.8% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.4%
PWM 176 Hz 226 Hz
Response time 9 ms 16 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Note 10 Lite
591 nits
iPhone 12 +6%
627 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen to body ratio
Mi Note 10 Lite +2%
87.8%
iPhone 12
86%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Apple GPU
GPU clock 825 MHz -
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Note 10 Lite
536
iPhone 12 +195%
1581
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Note 10 Lite
1692
iPhone 12 +138%
4032
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Note 10 Lite
253952
iPhone 12 +127%
577345

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 19.4 GB 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5260 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Note 10 Lite
12:44 hr
iPhone 12
12:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Note 10 Lite +63%
21:19 hr
iPhone 12
13:04 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Note 10 Lite +88%
36:31 hr
iPhone 12
19:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Note 10 Lite +3%
83 dB
iPhone 12
80.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2020 October 2020
Release date May 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 1.01 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 is definitely a better buy.

