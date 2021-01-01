Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Note 10 Lite vs iPhone SE (2020) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
VS
Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
  • Comes with 3439 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 1821 mAh
  • Shows 98% longer battery life (117 vs 59 hours)
  • Has a 1.77 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 22.4% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 22% higher pixel density (398 vs 326 PPI)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (461K versus 253K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (665 against 591 nits)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Note 10 Lite
vs
iPhone SE (2020)

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.47 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 398 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 87.8% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.9%
PWM 176 Hz Not detected
Response time 9 ms 29 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2457:1
Max. Brightness
Mi Note 10 Lite
591 nits
iPhone SE (2020) +13%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Purple White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 825 MHz -
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Note 10 Lite
253952
iPhone SE (2020) +82%
461887

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 19.4 GB 8.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5260 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Note 10 Lite
12:44 hr
iPhone SE (2020) +8%
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Note 10 Lite +148%
21:19 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Note 10 Lite +261%
36:31 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
10:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Note 10 Lite
83 dB
iPhone SE (2020) +3%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 April 2020
Release date May 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 1.01 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone SE (2020). But if the display, battery life, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
16 (61.5%)
10 (38.5%)
Total votes: 26

