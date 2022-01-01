Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Note 10 Lite vs iPhone SE (2022) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite vs Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Ксиаоми Ми Ноут 10 Лайт
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2022)
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
  • Comes with 3242 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 2018 mAh
  • Has a 1.77 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 22.4% more screen real estate
  • Shows 89% longer battery life (117 vs 62 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 22% higher pixel density (398 vs 326 PPI)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (724K versus 316K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Note 10 Lite
vs
iPhone SE (2022)

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.47 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 398 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.8% 65.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 176 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi Note 10 Lite
593 nits
iPhone SE (2022) +1%
601 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 144 gramm (5.08 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Purple White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite and Apple iPhone SE (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3223 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Apple GPU
GPU clock 825 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi Note 10 Lite
316053
iPhone SE (2022) +129%
724557
CPU 102640 197658
GPU 79187 298378
Memory 55366 105062
UX 79996 128775
Total score 316053 724557
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 5 FPS -
Graphics score 983 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 19.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5260 mAh 2018 mAh
Charge power 30 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:18 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Note 10 Lite
12:44 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
12:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Note 10 Lite +122%
21:19 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
9:55 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Note 10 Lite +193%
36:31 hr
iPhone SE (2022)
12:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 March 2022
Release date May 2020 March 2022
SAR (head) 1.01 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A51
2. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite and Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
3. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
4. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
5. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
6. Apple iPhone SE (2022) and Apple iPhone XR
7. Apple iPhone SE (2022) and Apple iPhone 11
8. Apple iPhone SE (2022) and Apple iPhone SE (2020)
9. Apple iPhone SE (2022) and Apple iPhone 12 mini
10. Apple iPhone SE (2022) and Apple iPhone 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish