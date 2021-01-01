Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite vs Asus Zenfone 8
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Asus Zenfone 8, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
- Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1260 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4000 mAh
- Shows 33% longer battery life (117 vs 88 hours)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Asus Zenfone 8
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (828K versus 321K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (817 against 607 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Stereo speakers
- 12% higher pixel density (446 vs 398 PPI)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
92
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
100
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
94
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
85
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.47 inches
|5.9 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|446 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.8%
|82.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|100%
|99.9%
|PWM
|176 Hz
|495 Hz
|Response time
|9 ms
|3.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|148 mm (5.83 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|68.5 mm (2.7 inches)
|Thickness
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Purple
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6, 8, 12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
550
Zenfone 8 +106%
1133
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1727
Zenfone 8 +111%
3648
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
321092
Zenfone 8 +158%
828665
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|ZenUI 8
|OS size
|19.4 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5260 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 5 (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Note 10 Lite +1%
12:44 hr
12:34 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Note 10 Lite +37%
21:19 hr
15:47 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Note 10 Lite +69%
36:31 hr
21:54 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|112°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (64 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Asus Zenfone 8 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|28 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.93"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
126
Video quality
108
Generic camera score
120
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2020
|May 2021
|Release date
|May 2020
|May 2021
|Launch price
|~ 412 USD
|~ 650 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.01 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus Zenfone 8 is definitely a better buy.
