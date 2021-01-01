Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite vs Huawei Honor 10X Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
- 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (256K versus 167K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (600 against 429 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10X Lite
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- The phone is 6-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.47 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.8%
|84.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|100%
|-
|PWM
|176 Hz
|-
|Response time
|9 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Purple
|Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|HiSilicon Kirin 710A
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Note 10 Lite +82%
545
300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Note 10 Lite +29%
1726
1335
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Note 10 Lite +53%
256206
167128
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Magic UI 3.1
|OS size
|19.4 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5260 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Yes (46% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:47 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:44 hr
Honor 10X Lite +14%
14:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Note 10 Lite +37%
21:19 hr
15:51 hr
Talk (3G)
36:31 hr
Honor 10X Lite +3%
37:25 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (26th and 56th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|October 2020
|Release date
|May 2020
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 412 USD
|~ 212 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.01 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite is definitely a better buy.
