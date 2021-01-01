Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite vs Huawei Honor 9X
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
- Comes with 1260 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4000 mAh
- 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (256K versus 162K)
- Shows 18% longer battery life (117 vs 99 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 30W fast charging
- Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (600 against 467 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
38
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.47 inches
|6.59 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.8%
|84.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|100%
|99%
|PWM
|176 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|9 ms
|29 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|969:1
Design and build
|Height
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|196.8 gramm (6.94 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Purple
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Note 10 Lite +66%
545
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Note 10 Lite +26%
1726
1369
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Note 10 Lite +58%
256206
162651
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|19.4 GB
|15.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5260 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:44 hr
12:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Note 10 Lite +76%
21:19 hr
12:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Note 10 Lite +29%
36:31 hr
28:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|4
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|July 2019
|Release date
|May 2020
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 412 USD
|~ 237 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.01 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2