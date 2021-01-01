Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.