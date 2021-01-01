Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite vs Huawei Mate 20 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
- Comes with 1510 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 3750 mAh
- 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (256K versus 163K)
- Shows 21% longer battery life (117 vs 97 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (600 against 462 nits)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
- The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Lite
- Optical image stabilization
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Weighs 32 grams less
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.47 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.8%
|82%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
|RGB color space
|100%
|99.6%
|PWM
|176 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|9 ms
|24.2 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|871:1
Design and build
|Height
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Purple
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Note 10 Lite +62%
545
336
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Note 10 Lite +30%
1726
1323
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Note 10 Lite +57%
256206
163666
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|19.4 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5260 mAh
|3750 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:44 hr
Mate 20 Lite +7%
13:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Note 10 Lite +70%
21:19 hr
12:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Note 10 Lite +51%
36:31 hr
24:12 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (20 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|August 2018
|Release date
|May 2020
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 412 USD
|~ 285 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.01 W/kg
|0.46 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|1.13 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite is definitely a better buy.
