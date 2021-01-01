Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite vs Huawei P30
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Huawei P30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
- Comes with 1610 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 3650 mAh
- Shows 41% longer battery life (117 vs 83 hours)
- Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (380K versus 253K)
- Optical image stabilization
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 707 and 536 points
- Weighs 39 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
74
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.47 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|422 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen to body ratio
|87.8%
|85.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|100%
|99.6%
|PWM
|176 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|9 ms
|3.6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Purple
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
536
Huawei P30 +32%
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1692
Huawei P30 +51%
2559
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
253952
Huawei P30 +50%
380233
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (189th and 102nd place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|19.4 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5260 mAh
|3650 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:44 hr
Huawei P30 +9%
13:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Note 10 Lite +31%
21:19 hr
16:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Note 10 Lite +62%
36:31 hr
22:38 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (25th and 119th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|21
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2020
|March 2019
|Release date
|May 2020
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 412 USD
|~ 625 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.01 W/kg
|0.33 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|0.85 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P30. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite.
Cast your vote
14 (40%)
21 (60%)
Total votes: 35