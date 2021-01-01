Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Note 10 Lite vs Reno 5 4G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite vs Oppo Reno 5 4G

Ксиаоми Ми Ноут 10 Лайт
VS
Оппо Рено 5 4G
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Oppo Reno 5 4G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 5 4G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
  • Comes with 950 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4310 mAh
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 658.8 mm narrower
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 5 4G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (803 against 601 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (285K versus 258K)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 33 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Note 10 Lite
vs
Reno 5 4G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87.8% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 176 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi Note 10 Lite
601 nits
Reno 5 4G +34%
803 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 733 mm (28.86 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Purple Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Note 10 Lite +4%
87.8%
Reno 5 4G
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite and Oppo Reno 5 4G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 618
GPU clock 825 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Note 10 Lite
1743
Reno 5 4G +4%
1818
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Note 10 Lite
258322
Reno 5 4G +10%
285192

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 19.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5260 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 30 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 48 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 0:48 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Note 10 Lite
12:44 hr
Reno 5 4G
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Note 10 Lite
21:19 hr
Reno 5 4G
n/a
Talk (3G)
Mi Note 10 Lite
36:31 hr
Reno 5 4G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9216 x 6912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 December 2020
Release date May 2020 January 2021
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 1.01 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 5 4G. But if the software, battery life, camera, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite.

