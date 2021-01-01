Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Note 10 Lite vs Galaxy A30 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A30

Ксиаоми Ми Ноут 10 Лайт
VS
Самсунг Галакси А30
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Samsung Galaxy A30

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A30, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (269K versus 124K)
  • Comes with 1260 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (117 vs 92 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 39 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Note 10 Lite
vs
Galaxy A30

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87.8% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 176 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi Note 10 Lite +7%
584 nits
Galaxy A30
546 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Purple White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Note 10 Lite +3%
87.8%
Galaxy A30
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 825 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Mi Note 10 Lite +94%
207182
Galaxy A30
106994
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Note 10 Lite +117%
269794
Galaxy A30
124606
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 3.1
OS size 19.4 GB 11.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5260 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Note 10 Lite +9%
12:44 hr
Galaxy A30
11:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Note 10 Lite +48%
21:19 hr
Galaxy A30
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Note 10 Lite +48%
36:31 hr
Galaxy A30
24:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 10
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Note 10 Lite +21%
83 dB
Galaxy A30
68.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 February 2019
Release date May 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 1.01 W/kg 0.25 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite is definitely a better buy.

