Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy A80

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
VS
Samsung Galaxy A80

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A80, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
  • Comes with 1560 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 3700 mAh
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (117 vs 90 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A80
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Note 10 Lite
vs
Galaxy A80

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.9:9
PPI 398 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 87.8% 86.03%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 98.3%
PWM 176 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 9 ms 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Note 10 Lite
600 nits
Galaxy A80 +2%
613 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 165.2 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Purple White, Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Note 10 Lite +2%
87.8%
Galaxy A80
86.03%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A80 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 618
GPU clock 825 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Note 10 Lite +4%
1726
Galaxy A80
1658
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Note 10 Lite +4%
256206
Galaxy A80
245194
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Phone Scores (202nd and 207th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.0
OS size 19.4 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5260 mAh 3700 mAh
Charge power 30 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Note 10 Lite +32%
12:44 hr
Galaxy A80
9:43 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Note 10 Lite +47%
21:19 hr
Galaxy A80
14:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Note 10 Lite +49%
36:31 hr
Galaxy A80
24:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Aperture: f/1.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 8000 x 6000
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Note 10 Lite
83 dB
Galaxy A80 +3%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 April 2019
Release date May 2020 May 2019
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 1.01 W/kg 0.22 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.43 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A80.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (85.7%)
1 (14.3%)
Total votes: 7

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
