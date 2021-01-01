Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Note 10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 9 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Ксиаоми Ми Ноут 10 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
VS
Самсунг Галакси Ноут 9
Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 21 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
  • Comes with 1260 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (117 vs 97 hours)
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 9
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 29% higher pixel density (514 vs 398 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (329K versus 253K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (658 against 591 nits)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Note 10 Lite
vs
Galaxy Note 9

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 398 ppi 514 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 87.8% 84.32%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 144.6%
PWM 176 Hz 227 Hz
Response time 9 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Note 10 Lite
591 nits
Galaxy Note 9 +11%
658 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Mi Note 10 Lite +4%
87.8%
Galaxy Note 9
84.32%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 825 MHz 572 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Note 10 Lite
253952
Galaxy Note 9 +30%
329932
AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores (189th and 120th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.5
OS size 19.4 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5260 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Note 10 Lite +1%
12:44 hr
Galaxy Note 9
12:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Note 10 Lite +29%
21:19 hr
Galaxy Note 9
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Note 10 Lite +29%
36:31 hr
Galaxy Note 9
28:13 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (25th and 111th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/1.7
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Note 10 Lite +17%
83 dB
Galaxy Note 9
70.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2020 August 2018
Release date May 2020 August 2018
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 1.01 W/kg 0.381 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 1.509 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
13 (100%)
Total votes: 13

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite and Note 10 Lite
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Mi Note 10 Lite
3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
4. Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 9
5. Apple iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy Note 9
6. Xiaomi Mi 9 and Samsung Galaxy Note 9
7. Samsung Galaxy S9 and Note 9
8. Apple iPhone XS Max and Samsung Galaxy Note 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish