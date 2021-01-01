Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Note 10 Lite vs Vivo V21 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite vs Vivo V21

Ксиаоми Ми Ноут 10 Лайт
VS
Виво V21
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Vivo V21

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Vivo V21, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
  • Comes with 1260 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4000 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V21
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (750 against 594 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (372K versus 316K)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Note 10 Lite
vs
Vivo V21

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.8% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 9738%
PWM 176 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 9 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Note 10 Lite
594 nits
Vivo V21 +26%
750 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Purple Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Note 10 Lite +4%
87.8%
Vivo V21
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite and Vivo V21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 825 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Note 10 Lite +7%
1703
Vivo V21
1597
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Mi Note 10 Lite
316639
Vivo V21 +18%
372474
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Funtouch OS 11.1
OS size 19.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5260 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (63% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Note 10 Lite
12:44 hr
Vivo V21 +30%
16:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Note 10 Lite +23%
21:19 hr
Vivo V21
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Note 10 Lite +10%
36:31 hr
Vivo V21
33:13 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (41st and 45th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.97", Samsung ISOCELL GW3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Note 10 Lite
83 dB
Vivo V21 +10%
91.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 April 2021
Release date May 2020 May 2021
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 313 USD
SAR (head) 1.01 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo V21 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite or Samsung Galaxy A51
2. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite or Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
3. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite or Xiaomi Mi Note 10
4. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite or Samsung Galaxy A71
5. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite or Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
6. Vivo V21 or Samsung Galaxy A52
7. Vivo V21 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
8. Vivo V21 or OnePlus Nord 2 5G
9. Vivo V21 or Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62)
10. Vivo V21 or OnePlus Nord CE 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish