Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite vs Vivo X70 Pro VS Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite Vivo X70 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Vivo X70 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite Comes with 810 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4450 mAh

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Vivo X70 Pro The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (698K versus 316K)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 67% higher maximum brightness (991 against 594 nits)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.47 inches 6.56 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.8:9 PPI 398 ppi 398 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.8% 90.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 100% - PWM 176 Hz - Response time 9 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi Note 10 Lite 594 nits X70 Pro +67% 991 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches) Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Purple Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Mi Note 10 Lite 87.8% X70 Pro +3% 90.3%

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Funtouch OS 12 OS size 19.4 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 - Zoom Digital Optical, 5x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 116° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/3.4

- Focal length: 125 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Vivo X70 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Mi Note 10 Lite n/a X70 Pro 139 Video quality Mi Note 10 Lite n/a X70 Pro 111 Generic camera score Mi Note 10 Lite n/a X70 Pro 131

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 19 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Mi Note 10 Lite 83 dB X70 Pro n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced April 2020 September 2021 Release date May 2020 September 2021 SAR (head) 1.01 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo X70 Pro is definitely a better buy.