Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite vs Vivo Y53s VS Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite Vivo Y53s Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Vivo Y53s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (594 against 446 nits)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (316K versus 246K)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.47 inches 6.58 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 398 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.8% 84.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Display tests RGB color space 100% - PWM 176 Hz - Response time 9 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Mi Note 10 Lite +33% 594 nits Vivo Y53s 446 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Purple Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Mi Note 10 Lite +4% 87.8% Vivo Y53s 84.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite and Vivo Y53s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G MediaTek Helio G80 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 825 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Mi Note 10 Lite +41% 539 Vivo Y53s 381 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Mi Note 10 Lite +30% 1694 Vivo Y53s 1306 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Mi Note 10 Lite +29% 316331 Vivo Y53s 246022 CPU 102640 65039 GPU 79187 54320 Memory 55366 50917 UX 79996 76732 Total score 316331 246022 3DMark Wild Life Performance Mi Note 10 Lite 983 Vivo Y53s n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 5 FPS - Graphics score 983 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Funtouch OS 11 OS size 19.4 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 10120 x 6328 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 15 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Mi Note 10 Lite 83 dB Vivo Y53s n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2020 June 2021 Release date May 2020 June 2021 SAR (head) 1.01 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite is definitely a better buy.