Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite vs Mi 10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
- Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4780 mAh
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10
- 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (558K versus 253K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (846 against 591 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 30W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
90
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
92
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.47 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|386 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|87.8%
|89.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|98.8%
|PWM
|176 Hz
|362 Hz
|Response time
|9 ms
|3 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|204 gramm (7.2 oz)
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Purple
|Gray, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
536
Mi 10 +63%
875
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1692
Mi 10 +91%
3240
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
253952
Mi 10 +120%
558564
AnTuTu Android Results (189th and 26th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|19.4 GB
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5260 mAh
|4780 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (30 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Yes (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:44 hr
Mi 10 +23%
15:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
21:19 hr
21:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Note 10 Lite +37%
36:31 hr
26:53 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (25th and 26th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|12000 x 9000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|22
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2020
|February 2020
|Release date
|May 2020
|June 2020
|Launch price
|~ 412 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.01 W/kg
|0.69 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.39 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 is definitely a better buy.
