Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Note 10 Lite vs Mi 10T Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite vs 10T Lite

Ксиаоми Ми Ноут 10 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 10Т Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
  • Comes with 440 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4820 mAh
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (312K versus 253K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 652 and 536 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Note 10 Lite
vs
Mi 10T Lite

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.47 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 87.8% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 96.5%
PWM 176 Hz 2358 Hz
Response time 9 ms 42.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1377:1
Max. Brightness
Mi Note 10 Lite
591 nits
Mi 10T Lite
591 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 214.5 gramm (7.57 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Purple Gray, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Mi Note 10 Lite +4%
87.8%
Mi 10T Lite
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite and Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 619
GPU clock 825 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Note 10 Lite
1692
Mi 10T Lite +19%
2009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Note 10 Lite
253952
Mi 10T Lite +23%
312429
AnTuTu 8 Smartphone Scores (189th and 138th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 19.4 GB 19.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5260 mAh 4820 mAh
Charge power 30 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (68% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 0:58 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Note 10 Lite
12:44 hr
Mi 10T Lite +56%
19:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Note 10 Lite +69%
21:19 hr
Mi 10T Lite
12:57 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Note 10 Lite +6%
36:31 hr
Mi 10T Lite
34:33 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (25th and 29th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.73 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4000 x 4000
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Note 10 Lite
83 dB
Mi 10T Lite +9%
90.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 September 2020
Release date May 2020 October 2020
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 1.01 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
12 (48%)
13 (52%)
Total votes: 25

Related comparisons

1. Mi Note 10 Lite and Redmi Note 9S
2. Mi Note 10 Lite and Mi Note 10
3. Mi Note 10 Lite and Galaxy S10 Lite
4. Mi Note 10 Lite and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
5. Mi 10T Lite and Redmi Note 8 Pro
6. Mi 10T Lite and Mi 10 Lite
7. Mi 10T Lite and Redmi Note 9 Pro
8. Mi 10T Lite and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
9. Mi 10T Lite and Mi 10T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish