Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Note 10 Lite vs Mi A2 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite vs Mi A2

Ксиаоми Ми Ноут 10 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
VS
Ксиаоми Ми А2
Xiaomi Mi A2

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on April 30, 2020, against the Xiaomi Mi A2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
  • Comes with 2250 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 3010 mAh
  • Shows 60% longer battery life (117 vs 73 hours)
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (256K versus 161K)
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (600 against 426 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.17% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.48 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2
  • Weighs 36 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Note 10 Lite
vs
Mi A2

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.47 inches 5.99 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 398 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.8% 77.63%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 176 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Mi Note 10 Lite +41%
600 nits
Mi A2
426 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 204 gramm (7.2 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Purple Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Mi Note 10 Lite +13%
87.8%
Mi A2
77.63%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite and Xiaomi Mi A2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 512
GPU clock 825 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Note 10 Lite +60%
545
Mi A2
341
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Note 10 Lite +47%
1726
Mi A2
1173
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Note 10 Lite +59%
256206
Mi A2
161467

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Android One
OS size 19.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5260 mAh 3010 mAh
Charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Note 10 Lite +33%
12:44 hr
Mi A2
9:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Note 10 Lite +135%
21:19 hr
Mi A2
9:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Note 10 Lite +68%
36:31 hr
Mi A2
21:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No -
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Mi Note 10 Lite
83 dB
Mi A2 +7%
89 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 July 2018
Release date May 2020 August 2018
Launch price ~ 412 USD ~ 300 USD
SAR (head) 1.01 W/kg 0.963 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.39 W/kg 0.639 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A51
2. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite and Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite
3. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite and Xiaomi Mi Note 10
4. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A71
5. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite
6. Xiaomi Mi A2 and Xiaomi Mi A3
7. Xiaomi Mi A2 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
8. Xiaomi Mi A2 and Xiaomi Redmi 8A
9. Xiaomi Mi A2 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
10. Xiaomi Mi A2 and Xiaomi Mi A3 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish