Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro vs Huawei P20 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 7, 2019, against the Huawei P20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
- Comes with 1260 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4000 mAh
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
- Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Stereo speakers
- Weighs 28 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
49
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.47 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2240 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18.7:9
|PPI
|398 ppi
|408 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|87.8%
|82%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- Always-On Display
|PWM
|-
|238 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|155 mm (6.1 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|Thickness
|9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|Black, Gold, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Note 10 Pro +56%
543
348
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Note 10 Pro +27%
1762
1389
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Note 10 Pro +2%
258612
254079
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking (185th and 188th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|-
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5260 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:30 hr
Watching videos (Player)
13:14 hr
Talk (3G)
20:56 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Optical, 4x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|117°
|-
|Lenses
|5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.74", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei P20 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
114
Video quality
98
Generic camera score
109
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|November 2019
|March 2018
|Release date
|December 2019
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 562 USD
|~ 687 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.107 W/kg
|0.73 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.392 W/kg
|1.22 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1