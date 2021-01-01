Home > Smartphone comparison > Mi Note 10 Pro vs OnePlus 8T – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro vs OnePlus 8T

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
VS
OnePlus 8T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.47-inch Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G) that was released on November 7, 2019, against the OnePlus 8T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Comes with 760 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4500 mAh
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8T
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (584K versus 258K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (786 against 592 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Mi Note 10 Pro
vs
OnePlus 8T

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.47 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 398 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 87.8% 87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.2%
PWM - 458 Hz
Response time - 13 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Mi Note 10 Pro
592 nits
OnePlus 8T +33%
786 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.8 mm (6.21 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 208 gramm (7.34 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Mi Note 10 Pro +1%
87.8%
OnePlus 8T
87%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro and OnePlus 8T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 650
GPU clock 825 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~422 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Mi Note 10 Pro
543
OnePlus 8T +62%
880
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Mi Note 10 Pro
1762
OnePlus 8T +76%
3104
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Mi Note 10 Pro
258612
OnePlus 8T +126%
584589
AnTuTu Benchmark Smartphone Scores (185th and 16th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 OxygenOS 11
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5260 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (94% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 0:37 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Mi Note 10 Pro
n/a
OnePlus 8T
13:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Mi Note 10 Pro
n/a
OnePlus 8T
16:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Mi Note 10 Pro
n/a
OnePlus 8T
30:52 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 4x Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 117° 123°
Lenses 5 (108 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 50 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
-
Ultra-wide lens - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX350 (BSI CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced November 2019 October 2020
Release date December 2019 October 2020
Launch price ~ 562 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 1.107 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.392 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8T is definitely a better buy.

